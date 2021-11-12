Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00004927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $245.31 million and approximately $34.24 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,838,339.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79397349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00071538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00097899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.08 or 0.07207494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,186.77 or 1.00220399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

