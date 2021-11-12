Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Up 1.4%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.93 and last traded at $40.93. 768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

