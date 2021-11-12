Mizuho Lowers Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $135.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHVN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.97. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 278,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,051 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,748 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

