Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50-50.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.35 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.20.

MODN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,659. Model N has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

