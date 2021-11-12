MOGU (MOGU) & The Competition Head to Head Review

MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MOGU to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MOGU and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58% MOGU Competitors -10.20% -50.81% 3.08%

Risk & Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU’s rivals have a beta of 2.94, suggesting that their average share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MOGU and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 MOGU Competitors 1184 5974 11201 322 2.57

MOGU currently has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 194.74%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.09%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MOGU and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million -$50.06 million -1.64 MOGU Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 84.70

MOGU’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. MOGU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MOGU rivals beat MOGU on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

