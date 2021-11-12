monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $350.82, but opened at $371.99. monday.com shares last traded at $360.45, with a volume of 1,615 shares.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76.

Get monday.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $2,180,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $118,266,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $7,660,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.43.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.