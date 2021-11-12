Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 147,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Antero Midstream worth $36,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 909,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 8.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,437,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 424,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

