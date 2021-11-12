Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Catalent were worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,959,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 22.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT opened at $126.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.87 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

