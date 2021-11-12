Morgan Stanley Has $38.19 Million Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 146.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $38,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $188.71 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $141.85 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.76 and its 200-day moving average is $199.48.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.27.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

