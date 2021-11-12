Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $35,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.