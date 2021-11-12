Morgan Stanley Makes New $36.27 Million Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 906,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,265,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Clear Secure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $329,638,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $46,142,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,166,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

