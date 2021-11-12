Morgan Stanley Purchases 582,130 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Livent were worth $36,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at about $16,096,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Livent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 329,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 85.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTHM opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.67, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.79.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

