Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BMWYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Erste Group cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BMWYY stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

