Morgan Stanley Sells 251,317 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 581,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $37,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

