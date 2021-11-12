Morgan Stanley Upgrades AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $265.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.81.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $241.02 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $154.84 and a 12-month high of $241.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.26 and a 200-day moving average of $219.20.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $5,719,115. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,144,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

