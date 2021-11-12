Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,792 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $1,495,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $314.90 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.41 and a twelve month high of $323.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Morningstar by 156.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

