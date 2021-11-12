Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,792 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $1,495,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.
- On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.
- On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.
Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $314.90 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.41 and a twelve month high of $323.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.