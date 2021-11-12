MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €42.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.89 ($92.81).

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €37.39 ($43.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.94. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a fifty-two week high of €101.90 ($119.88). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.22.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

