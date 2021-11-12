MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €76.00 ($89.41) target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 103.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €79.00 ($92.94).

MOR stock traded down €1.01 ($1.19) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €37.39 ($43.99). The stock had a trading volume of 981,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 52 week high of €101.90 ($119.88). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

