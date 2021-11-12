Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mowi ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

