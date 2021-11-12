MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.20.

MP stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.94. 68,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,280. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

