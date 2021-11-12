MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lifted to B at TheStreet

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.22. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.