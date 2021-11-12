MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Up 8.3% on Insider Buying Activity

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.80. 24,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,147,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Specifically, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MultiPlan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -27.40.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 29.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 23.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 25.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

