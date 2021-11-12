MVL (MVL) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $207.38 million and $4.30 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00089737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,284,301,855 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

