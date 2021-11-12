MyWish (WISH) Trading Up 38% Over Last 7 Days

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $5,051.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 38% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.85 or 0.00221055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00090365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MyWish Profile

WISH is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.