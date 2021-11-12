Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s share price fell 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 2,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,133,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $567.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

