Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $141.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.64.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,263 shares of company stock valued at $25,897,191 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Natera by 42.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 691,703 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after acquiring an additional 195,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,812. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 105.60% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

