National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Declares Final Dividend of $0.67

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 14th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous final dividend of $0.30.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

