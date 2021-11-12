National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research report on Thursday.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$34.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

