National Bank Financial Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

IAG stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 232,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 389,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 985,701 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 265,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.