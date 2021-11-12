National Bank of Canada Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.14 Per Share (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$98.85.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$105.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$68.60 and a 12-month high of C$105.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.18.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.17 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

