National Bankshares Boosts Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$8.00

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 51.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.65.

Shares of GUD traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.30.

In other news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 609,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,140.32. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $123,188.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

