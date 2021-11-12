National Bankshares Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$240.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$255.00 to C$240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. ATB Capital upgraded Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$257.57.

BYD traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$212.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,565. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$201.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 73.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$244.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.58 million. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7900003 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

