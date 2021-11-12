National Bankshares Trims ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Target Price to C$6.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Standpoint Research upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.70.

Shares of ECN opened at C$11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$5.57 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.76.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

