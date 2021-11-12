National Bankshares Trims Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRRPF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.72.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.