National CineMedia, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

NCMI has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

NCMI opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.54%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

