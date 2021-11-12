National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,271 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 411,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 478,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

