National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital upped their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. National Vision has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.72.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

