NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.25 ($3.67).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 219.40 ($2.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £24.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 141.46 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 208.50.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($164,994.38).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.