Needham & Company LLC Boosts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $71.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.57.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $73.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

