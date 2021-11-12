Needham & Company LLC Trims SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Target Price to $32.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.88.

SIBN opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $742.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SI-BONE by 39.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 140.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 64.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 27,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

