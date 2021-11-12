Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Releases Earnings Results

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 66.97% and a negative net margin of 1,162.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

NVCN stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 485,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,619. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Neovasc at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

