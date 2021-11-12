Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.72. 1,488,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,400,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 39.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.