NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Cap Hits $28.39 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.39 million and $2.92 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.34 or 0.00220800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00090332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

