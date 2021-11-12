NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeuroPace updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NPCE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 19.24 and a quick ratio of 18.32. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NPCE shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

