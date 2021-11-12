Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 50 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,232,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 343,714 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,362,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,448,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $298.33. 14,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.96. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $192.47 and a one year high of $305.95.

