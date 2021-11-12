Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $521,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $655.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $625.72 and its 200-day moving average is $554.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $290.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.84 and a 1-year high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

