Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social makes up 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $55,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,698 shares of company stock worth $24,829,536 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.01. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.07 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.72.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

