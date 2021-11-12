Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE NEM opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. Newmont has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Newmont by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

