Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $201,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.06. 13,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,410. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.84 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

