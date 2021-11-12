Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases 3,322 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.22. 259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,164. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

